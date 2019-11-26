'You have to keep refreshing over and over'

Video

Reliable internet is something many in urban parts of Wales take for granted, but not if you live in Preseli, Pembrokeshire.

One site says the wires to Alexander Velky's home can only support one megabit a second.

"For a small business like us, where its me and my wife, it's just not workable," he said.

Josh Wright, a business partner at Pembrokeshire Sea Salt, also said he has regular problems with the internet.

"You have to keep refreshing the page over and over again", he said.

The question of how to fix the service for people in rural Wales and other parts of the UK is the subject of competing policies from the political parties as they lobby for votes in the general election.