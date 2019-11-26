Video

Throughout the general election campaign we have been asking you to get in touch with the questions you want answered.

A number of you have asked 'why is it not compulsory to vote in elections in the UK?'

Our correspondent Ben Hunte is in Pembrokeshire in west Wales and Shaimaa Khalil is in Queensland, Australia to try and find some answers.

