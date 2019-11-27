Gardiner on UK-US drug price talks claim

Video

Barry Gardiner recalled Boris Johnson telling a TV audience there were no US-UK talks about drug price negotiations.

The Labour front bencher said there had been six meetings between officials about wording for a future trade deal.

Andrew Neil asked him for evidence Britain had agreed to give the US access to UK markets.

The front bencher said: “If ministers are allowing civil servants to go off and negotiate this, either they are in control of it, in which [case] they know what is going on, or they are not in control of it."

