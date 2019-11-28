Farmers of tomorrow 'need better technology'

Video

A young farmer has said he hopes the next government can help promote the role of technology in the sector.

Will Roobottom, from Staffordshire Young Farmers, is in the final year of a farming business degree course at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

The 23-year-old, who lives near Rugeley in Staffordshire, has a flock of 160 pedigree Lleyn sheep and believes better access to modern technology will enable young farmers like himself to sustain a working career in the industry.

Video journalist: John Bray