Farmers of tomorrow 'need better technology'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Staffordshire young farmer's technology call
A young farmer has said he hopes the next government can help promote the role of technology in the sector.
Will Roobottom, from Staffordshire Young Farmers, is in the final year of a farming business degree course at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.
The 23-year-old, who lives near Rugeley in Staffordshire, has a flock of 160 pedigree Lleyn sheep and believes better access to modern technology will enable young farmers like himself to sustain a working career in the industry.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50579847/general-election-2019-staffordshire-young-farmer-s-technology-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window