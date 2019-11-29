When a darts player and drag queen had dinner

Video

What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.

Former darts player Bobby George backs Boris Johnson, while Australian drag queen Courtney Act would vote Lib Dem, hoping they could support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in becoming prime minister.

They have never met before - but can they put their differences aside?

Produced by Emma Ailes and Simon O'Leary.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.