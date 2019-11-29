Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andy McDonald: Labour offers 'tremendous transformation'
Labour's regional manifestos will "make sure we deal with the climate crisis", but "harness opportunities at the same time", according to the party's shadow transport secretary.
Launching the plans in the East Midlands, Andy McDonald said: "We have got an imperative to make sure we deal with the [climate] crisis.
"But it also gives the opportunity for a whole host of jobs and investment in renewable energy and industries, and the transformation it will bring will be tremendous."
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50604051/andy-mcdonald-labour-offers-tremendous-transformationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window