'Marooned' seaside town fighting to get on the map

Video

A group in an East Yorkshire coastal town are trying to revitalise Withernsea and want the next prime minister to visit the seaside resort.

The Withernsea Pier and Promenade Association are trying to raise funds to build a pier in the hope it will attract more visitors to the area.

They say the town, which is about 18 miles from Hull, has been left behind and want the people in the resort "to be heard" by the next government.

Video journalist - Pritti Mistry

Produced by Jen Bateman