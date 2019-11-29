Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Key moments from the seven-way BBC election debate
Politicians from the UK's leading parties have answered audience questions on their general election promises.
Topics included manifesto spending pledges, Brexit, trust in politics, immigrations and the environment.
Senior members of the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party took part in the debate chaired by Nick Robinson.
29 Nov 2019
