Labour and Conservatives clash over spending plans

Labour's Rebecca Long-Bailey and Conservative Rishi Sunak clashed over their spending promises in the election debate on BBC One.

Ms Long-Bailey fsaid they're the only party with a "credible and detailed costing plan".

But Mr Sunak from the Conservatives said their plans are "the most detailed and costed plans that have ever been there".

Figures from seven major political parties have faced questions in a live BBC election debate.

Senior members of the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party took part in the debate chaired by Nick Robinson.