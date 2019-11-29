Jo Swinson: "We are a nation of immigrants"
The leader of the Liberal Democrats party told an BBC One election debate audience that immigration is a "brilliant thing".

Jo Swinson said she wanted to "change the debate" around immigration, and retain freedom of movement in the EU.

