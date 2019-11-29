Nicola Sturgeon: "We don't trust you!"

Video

The SNP leader cashed with the Brexit Party's Richard Tice over whether an EU exit deal is achievable., during a BBC One election debate.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Brexit Party has "a big responsibility for the mess the UK is in". But Mr Tice countered that the SNP were ignoring the 17.4 million people who voted to Leave.

Figures from seven major political parties have faced questions in a live BBC election debate.

Senior members of the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the Brexit Party took part in the debate chaired by Nick Robinson.