Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: 'I don't know who I'm going to vote for'
The general election is getting ever closer so BBC reporter Carl Roberts went to a market in Monmouthshire to ask farmers for their thoughts.
"I just want to get it all over and done with," said one woman.
Another man says: "I'm not worried about Brexit. We can deal with Brexit even if it was bad.
"It's who's the next leader, that's the problem."
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50616350/general-election-2019-i-don-t-know-who-i-m-going-to-vote-forRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window