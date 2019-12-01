Chakrabarti: 'Cheap legislation' will not keep us safe

Video

Speaking to Andrew Marr, Shami Chakrabarti said "cheap talk and even cheaper legislation" was not the best way to respond to Friday's London Bridge attack.

The shadow attorney general said it should not be used as an excuse to change sentencing laws, despite the Labour Mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, saying he was in favour of imprisonment for public protection sentences (IPPs)

IPPs were first used in 2005 to ensure people who committed violent offences would serve a set sentence, before a parole board would decide if they were safe to be released. They were abolished in 2012, but not for those already imprisoned under them.