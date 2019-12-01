Parties debate no-deal Brexit in ITV debate
ITV Debate: Parties tackle question of no-deal Brexit

Conservative's Rishi Sunak was challenged by Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit in 2020.

  • 01 Dec 2019
