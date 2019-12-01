Farage on Trump: 'Men say dreadful things sometimes'
ITV Debate: Nigel Farage addresses Trump comments

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage defended the US President Donald Trump's comments on women in a question posed by Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson during a live ITV debate.

