Farage on Trump: 'Men say dreadful things sometimes'

ITV Debate: Nigel Farage addresses Trump comments
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage defended the US President Donald Trump's comments on women in a question posed by Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson during a live ITV debate.
01 Dec 2019
