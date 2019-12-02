'Vote Brexit Party' to hold Tories to account

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: Brexit Party 'can hold Tories to account'
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has urged voters to back his candidates so it can hold the Conservatives to account.
In an interview with BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans, Mr Farage said the Labour Party had broken pledges and he did not want a second referendum "forced" upon him.
He said his party had "dragged the Conservative Party" towards Brexit and could ensure Boris Johnson's promises to deliver Brexit would be kept.
02 Dec 2019
