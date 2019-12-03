Raab: NHS 'not going to be privatised'
Dominic Raab: 'NHS is not going to be privatised'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb says US trade talks will be carried out with the "best interest of patients and consumers at heart".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has written a letter to US President Donald Trump calling for the NHS to be "off the table" in any trade talks.

