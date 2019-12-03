Johnson claims Labour want to 'disband' Nato
Boris Johnson has claimed that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party want to "disband" Nato.

However, his comments contradict the Labour Party's manifesto, which says: "We will maintain our commitment to Nato and our close relationship with our European partners."

Speaking ahead of the Nato summit being held in the UK, Mr Johnson suggested a "stark contrast" between the two parties' approaches to the alliance.

