Johnson claims Labour want to 'disband' Nato

Boris Johnson claims Jeremy Corbyn wants to 'disband' Nato
Boris Johnson has claimed that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party want to "disband" Nato.
However, his comments contradict the Labour Party's manifesto, which says: "We will maintain our commitment to Nato and our close relationship with our European partners."
Speaking ahead of the Nato summit being held in the UK, Mr Johnson suggested a "stark contrast" between the two parties' approaches to the alliance.
03 Dec 2019
