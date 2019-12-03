Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: 'Our NHS will not be put up for sale to anybody'
The Labour leader says the NHS "will not be put up for sale to anybody".
Jeremy Corbyn said the UK should "welcome all visitors and we should always treat people with respect and politeness".
But in a message to US President Donald Trump, he added: "I very gently and quite simply - but extremely firmly -
say this, in any trade deal with the US, with a Labour government, public services will not be put on the table".
03 Dec 2019
