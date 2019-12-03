Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn apologises over anti-Semitism on This Morning
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for incidents of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.
Pushed by presenter Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning, the party leader said: "Obviously I am very sorry for everything that has happened."
It comes after he was criticised for refusing four times to apologise during an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50646053/jeremy-corbyn-apologises-over-anti-semitism-on-this-morningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window