Corbyn apologises over anti-Semitism on This Morning
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for incidents of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

Pushed by presenter Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning, the party leader said: "Obviously I am very sorry for everything that has happened."

It comes after he was criticised for refusing four times to apologise during an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.

  • 03 Dec 2019