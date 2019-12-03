Video

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has answered listeners' questions on a special 5 Live Your Call with Nicky Campbell.

Among questions on electoral pacts, immigration and Brexit, Mr Farage was asked how voters can trust him to tell them the truth and act in the best interests of the country when he resigned as UKIP leader and walked away after the 2016 EU referendum result.

"I have to put my hands up and say I did make a huge mistake in 2016," he said, adding: "I made a huge mistake in trusting the establishment to keep their promises... I won't be going away again."

Listen to the full interview on ‘Election Barometer’ on BBC Sounds.