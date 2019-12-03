How Downing Street prepares for presidential visit

Media player
Trump: Challenges for UK PM with a presidential visit
Theresa May's former press secretary on the challenges of a Donald Trump visit in a UK general election campaign.
Politics Live reporter Ellie Price also heard from some of those who are opposed to the president's arrival in London as they prepare to demonstrate against him.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
03 Dec 2019
