How Downing Street prepares for presidential visit
Video

Trump: Challenges for UK PM with a presidential visit

Theresa May's former press secretary on the challenges of a Donald Trump visit in a UK general election campaign.

Politics Live reporter Ellie Price also heard from some of those who are opposed to the president's arrival in London as they prepare to demonstrate against him.

  • 03 Dec 2019
