The 'forgotten voices' of the election
The ‘forgotten voices' of the election in Wolverhampton

There are approximately 1,130,000 adults with a learning disability in the UK, charity Mencap says.

The Electoral Commission estimates though that one in four of them are not registered to vote.

Cast members of Take A Bow, a drama group for adults with learning disabilities based in Wolverhampton, say politicians need to do more to communicate their policies to learning disability voters.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar

  • 04 Dec 2019
