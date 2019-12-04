Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: 'We don't see people like us in leadership'
Race equality campaigners say votes from Black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities shouldn’t be underestimated in the upcoming general election.
The Runnymede Trust has calculated that about one third of UK constituencies will have at least a 15% population made up of these groups by 2021.
BBC community affairs correspondent Adina Campbell reports from west London.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50651165/general-election-2019-we-don-t-see-people-like-us-in-leadershipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window