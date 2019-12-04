Trump in town (and Tuesday's other election news)

Media player
General election 2019: What happened on Tuesday
World leaders are in London for the 70th anniversary summit of the Nato military alliance. Among them is US President Donald Trump.
He's been talked about a lot this election campaign, as Labour accused Boris Johnson of looking to strike a trade deal with the United States that would put the NHS on the negotiating table.
Mr Johnson has denied this - and today, so did Donald Trump.
The BBC's Jessica Parker explains what happened in Tuesday's election campaigning.
