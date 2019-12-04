Extinction Rebellion protesters confront Jo Swinson
General election 2019: Lib Dem leader confronted by Extinction Rebellion

Jo Swinson has been confronted by Extinction Rebellion protesters while visiting a youth centre in south London.

The Liberal Democrat leader defended the party's climate change policy to protesters in bee costumes, who say the plans "are not ambitious enough".

