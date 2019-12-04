'Don't make politics' out of terror attack

Video

Welsh Conservative candidate Fay Jones says Prime Minister Boris Johnson was wrong to make political capital out of the London Bridge terror attack.

Two people were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan on Friday.

The prime minister blamed Khan's early release from jail on legislation introduced by a "leftie government".

After Mr Johnson called for longer sentences and an end to automatic release, David Merritt - whose son Jack was one of Khan's victims - said he would not wish his death "to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences".

Speaking during a BBC Wales election debate in Wrexham, Ms Jones said no-one should have used the terrorist incident "as a political exercise".