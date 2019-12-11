'I just don't know which politician to believe'
General election 2019: Hartlepool voters consider issues

The Brexit Party is targeting Hartlepool to win its first MP.

Labour has held the constituency since its creation in 1964, but the people there voted heavily to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

People in the town say while Brexit is an important issue, other areas such as the NHS are also on their minds.

