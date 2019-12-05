Video

What happens when two people from across the political divide are brought together for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of 'election blind dates' for the general election campaign.

Ken Clarke was a Tory MP until he was thrown out in September for rebelling against Boris Johnson's government.

Alastair Campbell is a former director of communications for Labour, who was expelled from the party in May for voting Lib Dem at the European elections.

Produced by Emma Ailes.