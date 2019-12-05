Orkney and Shetland election candidates quizzed

Media player
Election 2019: Orkney and Shetland candidates quizzed at Kirkwall hustings
Independent candidate David Barnard; the Liberal Democrat's Alistair Carmichael; Labour's Coilla Drake; the Conservative's Jennifer Fairbairn; the Scottish National Party's Robert Leslie and the Brexit Party's Robert Smith took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by the BBC's Dave Gray in Kirkwall.
Each candidate is hoping they can win the Orkney and Shetland seat at the December 12 general election.
