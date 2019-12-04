Corbyn a marmite figure, says Welsh Labour leader

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn 'a Marmite figure'
Jeremy Corbyn is a “Marmite figure” among Labour voters, according to Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford.
Mr Drakeford admitted some traditional Welsh Labour voters were put off by Mr Corbyn, but he suggested they would vote for the party anyway because they like Labour’s programme for government.
In an interview with BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans, Mr Drakeford also suggested Mr Corbyn was particularly appealing to younger voters.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50666282/general-election-2019-jeremy-corbyn-a-marmite-figureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window