Ross, Skye & Lochaber election candidates quizzed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Ross, Skye & Lochaber candidates quizzed
The Conservative's Gavin Berkenheger; the SNP's Ian Blackford; the Christian Party's Donald Boyd; the Brexit Party's Kate Brownlie; Labour's John Erskine; the Liberal Democrat's Craig Harrow and the Scottish Family Party's Richard Lucas took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by the BBC's Iain Macinnes.
Each of the election candidates is hoping they can win the Ross, Skye & Lochaber seat at the December 12 general election.
- CONFUSED? Our simple election guide
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- POLLS: How are the parties doing?
- A TO Z: Our tool to explain election words
-
05 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50666296/election-2019-ross-skye-lochaber-candidates-quizzedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window