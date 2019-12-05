Ross, Skye & Lochaber election candidates quizzed

Video

The Conservative's Gavin Berkenheger; the SNP's Ian Blackford; the Christian Party's Donald Boyd; the Brexit Party's Kate Brownlie; Labour's John Erskine; the Liberal Democrat's Craig Harrow and the Scottish Family Party's Richard Lucas took part in the BBC Radio Scotland hustings hosted by the BBC's Iain Macinnes.

Each of the election candidates is hoping they can win the Ross, Skye & Lochaber seat at the December 12 general election.