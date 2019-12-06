General election speed dating for candidates

Media player
General election 2019: West Worcestershire politics students grill candidates
Politics students have put four general election candidates on the spot - at a speed dating session.
The candidates for West Worcestershire spent an hour being challenged by different groups of pupils at Hanley Castle High School.
Climate change and Brexit featured prominently in the questions for Harriett Baldwin (Conservative), Martin Allen (Green), Samantha Charles (Labour) and Beverley Nielsen (Liberal Democrat).
Video journalist: John Bray
