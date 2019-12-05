Farage challenged on Brexit Party candidates' quotes

Video

Nigel Farage said painting his party as right-wing and harbouring candidates with extreme views was "completely wrong".

Andrew Neil quoted contentious lines from Brexit Party candidates in Edinburgh South West and Birmingham Ladywood.

Mr Farage said its European parliamentary candidates had more “more diversity of background, of class, of race than any other party”.

The leader said any “idiots” who slip through the net are “got rid of immediately”.

Edinburgh South West candidates

Birmingham Ladywood candidates