Video

Just a few months after winning her party's solitary seat in Wales, Jane Dodds has said the Liberal Democrats are aiming to "rebuild" in the country.

Ms Dodds won the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election in August and is now predicting further gains for the party in this month's general election.

She refused to offer a target but said the party would win "a number" of seats.

Ms Dodds said every vote for the Lib Dems was an extra opportunity to topple Boris Johnson's Conservative government and said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could not be trusted to stop Brexit.

"Labour and their leadership have not committed themselves to remain," she said.

"It's not an honest position to have."