Pie and politics with 'girl squad' Sheesiders
General Election 2019: Pie and politics with young women on Teesside

Sheesiders are a girl squad on Teesside - passionate about their local area - and we talked politics over pie.

The group discussed what matters to them ahead of the upcoming general election on 12 December and the subjects they are passionate about.

The five women, aged between 20 and 27, also discussed which celebrity they would like to see in power.

  • 06 Dec 2019
