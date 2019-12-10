Media player
General election 2019: What shouldn't you do at a polling station?
The third general election since 2015 is taking place on 12 December when 650 members of Parliament will be chosen to lead the country.
Millions of people will be voting at local polling stations, which are generally set up in churches, school halls and cafes.
BBC reporter Chi Chi Izundu explains what you can and can't do in the polling station on election day.
