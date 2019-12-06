On the set of BBC election debate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: On the set of BBC's Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn debate
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are set to go head-to-head for the final time before polling day in a live BBC debate.
The hour-long BBC One programme starts at 20:30 on Friday evening and is hosted by Today presenter Nick Robinson.
The BBC's Jon Kay takes us behind the scenes.
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50685145/general-election-2019-on-the-set-of-bbc-s-boris-johnson-and-jeremy-corbyn-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window