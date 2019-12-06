Gove defends Johnson over lack of Neil interview
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove defends Boris Johnson over lack of Andrew Neil interview

Michael Gove has defended Boris Johnson over him being the only main party leader not to have faced a sit-down interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.

Mr Gove claimed the prime minister had already allowed an "unprecedented level of scrutiny", and had given "more than 100 interviews" over the election campaign period.

Mr Neil issued a challenge to Mr Johnson on Thursday to take part in an interview before next week's general election.

Read more: Andrew Neil issues interview challenge to Johnson

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: On the set of BBC election debate