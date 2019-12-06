Corbyn reveals 'secret' government Brexit report
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has revealed a "secret" government Brexit report that he claims "exposes the falsehoods that Boris Johnson has been putting forward".

Mr Corbyn said the document is proof that there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain after Brexit under Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson responded saying he hadn't seen the document, but called Mr Corbyn's suggestions "complete nonsense".

