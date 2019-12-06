Johnson 'sad' at John Major's call to back rebels

Video

Boris Johnson has said it is "sad" that former Conservative PM Sir John Major is urging voters to back rebel independent candidates running against Tory ones in the general election.

Mr Johnson said he "respectfully disagrees" with Sir John, who is calling on people to support David Gauke, Dominic Grieve and Anne Milton, who were all expelled from the party for voting against Mr Johnson over Brexit.

Sir John will give a video message at a "Stop the Brexit Landslide" rally on Friday.

The Conservative leader insisted this election was about honoring "the will of the people" by getting Brexit done.