Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Tory candidate in disability pay row
A Tory candidate has been filmed saying some people with learning difficulties "don't understand about money".
Sally-Ann Hart, who is the Conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye, was appearing at a hustings on Thursday.
Ms Hart was asked about her support for a 2017 online article entitled: "Why people with learning difficulties should be allowed to work for less than the minimum wage".
She told the audience: "It's to do with the happiness they have about working."
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50687487/general-election-2019-tory-candidate-in-disability-pay-rowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window