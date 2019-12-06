Video

A Tory candidate has been filmed saying some people with learning difficulties "don't understand about money".

Sally-Ann Hart, who is the Conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye, was appearing at a hustings on Thursday.

Ms Hart was asked about her support for a 2017 online article entitled: "Why people with learning difficulties should be allowed to work for less than the minimum wage".

She told the audience: "It's to do with the happiness they have about working."