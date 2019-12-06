Media player
Michael Gove gives out Downing Street's phone number
Watch the moment Michael Gove gives out the Downing Street phone number after BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast presenter Chris Warburton asked him about the chances of Boris Johnson being interviewed by Andrew Neil.
Later in the morning, 5 Live's Adrian Chiles revealed how Downing Street had appeared to change their answer phone message to cope with the volume of calls.
06 Dec 2019
