Where parklife meets politics
A group of volunteers say they want to see politicians talking more about parks and open spaces and recognising the benefits of getting outside.

The Parklife group raises funds and runs events at the Heavitree Pleasure Ground in Exeter.

They also help to encourage elderly people into the park and provide meals for anybody in the community who needs them.

The group discussed what matters to them ahead of the Thursday's general election.

Video journalist Johnny Morris

  • 08 Dec 2019
