The facts on foreign workers in Wales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Are foreign workers taking jobs?

Immigration is a divisive and much-debated issue in modern politics.

But how many foreign people actually live and work in Wales?

And is it true that workers born overseas are taking jobs that would otherwise be filled by British-born people?

Reporter Elliw Mai Hughes takes a look at the facts.

  • 08 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'Gym harassment is not a compliment'