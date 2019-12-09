Election battleground: Crewe & Nantwich

Video

As politicians campaign for votes, we will be looking closely at the places where the election could be won or lost.

Crewe and Nantwich are two towns in one constituency in the county of Cheshire.

They are divided by two political parties: Crewe traditionally votes Labour, while Nantwich traditionally votes for the Conservatives.

The BBC's political reporter for Cheshire Phil McCann is in the county, asking people their view on the upcoming election.

Produced by Tom Bateman & Nick Raikes.