Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election battleground: Crewe & Nantwich
As politicians campaign for votes, we will be looking closely at the places where the election could be won or lost.
Crewe and Nantwich are two towns in one constituency in the county of Cheshire.
They are divided by two political parties: Crewe traditionally votes Labour, while Nantwich traditionally votes for the Conservatives.
The BBC's political reporter for Cheshire Phil McCann is in the county, asking people their view on the upcoming election.
Produced by Tom Bateman & Nick Raikes.
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window