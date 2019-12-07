How to make a government

Media player
General election 2019: How is a government formed?
Majority government or hung parliament? BBC Reality Check's Ben Butcher takes a look at the different options for forming a government in the UK.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
07 Dec 2019
