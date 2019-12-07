General election 2019: What to look out for in economics
General election 2019: What to look out for on the economy

Throughout the 2019 general election campaign, the BBC wants to answer your questions about the issues that matter most to you.

The economy - including spending, jobs and pay - is one of the areas that people have said they are most concerned about.

BBC Business Editor Faisal Islam looks at the economic issues at stake in the election and how to check policies, pledges and manifestos, to see how the parties propose to deal with the issues.

