Jeremy Corbyn v Boris Johnson: BBC election debate round-up
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have clashed over Brexit, the NHS, security and the economy in a head-to-head live debate.
It was the last head-to-head between the Tory and Labour leaders before polling day on 12 December.
06 Dec 2019
Share
