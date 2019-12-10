'Why do we have a prime minister?'
General Election 2019: Swansea children get their questions answered

They cannot vote yet, but that does not mean schoolchildren are not following the election campaign.

BBC Wales' Carl Roberts visited Blaenymaes Primary School in Swansea to answer questions from the pupils.

Youngsters wanted to know about Brexit, we have elections, and why we need a prime minister.

Filmed and produced by Nick Hartley.

